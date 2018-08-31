Business

Stages of Dental Sedation at Care Dental Platinum Dentist for Nervous Patients

The administration of dental sedation is an important aspect of dentistry at Care Dental Platinum dentist for nervous patients in London.

[Hammersmith, 31/08/08] Care Dental Platinum dentist for nervous patients, Dr Bashar Al-Naher, is a very experienced dentist, who has invented and developed the Enjoyable Dentistry TechniqueTM over many years. The Enjoyable Dentistry TechniqueTM is an effective sedation process that involves the use of nitrous oxide sedation and other relaxing agents that help patients to feel comfortable while undergoing treatment. Each patient is different and for this reason Care Dental Platinum dentist for nervous patients will customise each treatment to ensure that their unique sedation needs are met.

First Step – Nitrous Oxide Sedation

The first step of the sedation process at Care Dental Platinum dentist for nervous patients is the administration of the sedative. Nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas, is administered through the nose by Care Dental Platinum dentist for nervous patients. Once the patient inhales the mixture of oxygen and nitrous oxide, they will start feeling more relaxed and less anxious. However, Care Dental Platinum dentist for nervous patients will ensure that patients will stay awake throughout the procedure.

Second Step – Guided Imagery

Once the sedation has settled and patients feel relaxed, Care Dental Platinum dentist for nervous patients will attempt to take their mind off the treatment through the use of a series of guided images. These images can be the means through which Care Dental Platinum dentist for nervous patients communicates messages and instructions to the patients.

Step Three – Dentistry Without Pain

Once the patient has been adequately informed about the procedure, Care Dental Platinum dentist for nervous patients will proceed to the dental treatment, which can last from a few minutes to several hours depending on the complexity of the case. In order to ensure that maximum comfort is retained through this stage, Care Dental Platinum dentist for nervous patients will use special tools and equipment which are created to cause as little discomfort as possible. Once the treatment is over, patients can leave the dental practice with the help of a friend or family member.

