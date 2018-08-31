Business

Polar King International, Inc. will be Demonstrating Outdoor Walk-in Coolers and Freezers at the 2018 Florida Restaurant and Lodging Show September 6-8

Comment(0)

Polar King International, Inc. will be presenting their line of outdoor walk-in coolers, freezers and trailer units at 2018 Florida Restaurant and Lodging Show. The convention, co-located with Healthy Food Expo Florida, takes place September 6-8 in Orlando, Florida at the Orange County Convention Center.

Fort Wayne, IN – Polar King International, Inc. (http://www.polarking.com/) announces that company representatives Dan Parsenow and Brian Markham will be attending the 2018 Florida Restaurant and Lodging Show. The event, co-located with the Healthy Food Expo Florida, runs from September 6-8 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. The Polar King exhibit will be located inside booth 1601, with company representatives providing product demonstrations and information.

The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Show is a 3-day event that brings together foodservice operators throughout the state of Florida. Representatives include independent restaurant owners, QSR and quick-serve establishment operators; caterers, bakers, chefs, and others from across all segments and concepts. The 2018 show will feature design and décor seminars as well as extensive information regarding upcoming menu trends.

About Polar King
As the industry’s #1 manufacturer of seamless fiberglass outdoor walk-in coolers and walk-in freezers, Polar King units are designed to endure even the most rugged conditions and climates. All walk-in coolers and freezers are delivered fully assembled and require only a simple electrical connection to put them into operation. With a 100% seamless fiberglass design, Polar King offers the industry’s only one-piece, outdoor unit. Polar King also recently gained Miami-Dade County product control approval. This means all Polar King products are designed to comply with the high-velocity hurricane zone of the Florida building code. Miami-Dade NOA No. 18-0516.05. To learn more about the fiberglass advantage, or for more information, call 888-647-8231, visit www.polarking.com or stop by booth 1601.

Contact
Polar King International, Inc.
(888)-647-8231
Email: cooler ( @ ) polarking dot com
Website: www.polarking.com/
Blog: outdoorwalkin.info/
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/PolarKingIntl
Twitter: ( @ ) Polar_King_Intl
Facebook: www.facebook.com/PolarKingInternational

A PR BY 1888pressrelease

Related Articles
Business

Silicon Wafers Market Analysis, Segmentation and Global Opportunities 2022

Market Scenario: Silicon wafer provides the data processing capabilities and are majorly used in integrated circuits. Integrated circuits are used in many various devices like computers, smart phones, gaming device and military weapons among others. In the recent times market has grown immensely and the reason behind it is technological development and the advancement in […]
Business

6 Advantages of Affiliate Marketing

Affiliate marketing, when done correctly, is usually extremely advantageous for each the affiliate and the publisher. Right here are six positive aspects of affiliate marketing from each sides. Get much more details about affiliate marketing blog 1. For the affiliate: Do not should have their own solution A great deal of people do not have […]
Business

Global Maximum Light Olefins Catalyst Market Trends, Size, Growth, Revenue Status and Forecast 2018-2023

The complete research framework on Global Maximum Light Olefins Catalyst Market includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.The present Maximum […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *