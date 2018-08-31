Paya Lebar Quarter Boosts Productivity in the Workplace with a People-First Approach to Urban Development

Paya Lebar Quarter, a city precinct in Singapore, applies a people-first approach for its workspaces. The PLQ Workplace is designed to provide a healthy workplace for employees.

[SINGAPORE, 31/08/2018] – Paya Lebar Quarter, a progressive city precinct in Singapore, applies a people-first urban approach to its workplace to boost a productiveworkforce. The Paya Lebar Quarter Workplace is designed to be happy, green, healthy and productive.

Healthy and Green Offices

The PLQ Workplace upholds a people-first approach in building its environment with the aim to maximise not only the productivity of the workforce but to increase their quality of life. PLQ was the first mixed use development in Singapore to register for the WELL Core and Shell Certification; it’s the world’s first building standard that is focused on increasing the productivity and well-being of its occupants.

Healthy offices contain low concentrations of carbon dioxide and other pollutants and high ventilation rates. The PLQ workplace will provide carbon dioxide monitors and MERV14 filters. A green and well-ventilated office can increase productivity in the workplace. High-performance building systems will also be utilised to provide occupants thermal comfort between 23-25 degrees and a humidity of below 65 per cent. Staff performance levelsimprove when a comfortable temperature is maintained in the office.

Employees also have indoor and outdoor access to Paya Lebar Quarter’s lush environment. Offices are designed to have full height glass facades that provide views of the outdoors. The employees’ attention spans and recovery time are improved with a biophilic environment.

Working Ecosystem at PLQ Workplace

The working ecosystem at PLQ Workplace is designed to provide a dynamic working ecosystem. It features nearly 1 million square feet of Grade-A office space, retail and alfresco dining space that covers 340,000 square feet and 429 residential apartments.

PLQ offers access to various amenities. The workplace improves the commuting experience with its direct MRT integration with the dual-line Paya Lebar MRT Station that has access to the East-West and Circle MRT lines. The building has access to parking spaces, safe bike routes, abroad range of healthy food choices with its different restaurants and a shopping centre.

About Paya Lebar Quarter

Paya Lebar Quarter by Lendlease will comprise three world-class office towers offering next-generation workspaces, an exclusive 429-unit premier condominium “Park Place Residences at PLQ”, and over 200 shops with indoor retail and alfresco dining experiences.

If you need more information about Paya Lebar Quarter or have enquires regarding their workplace, visit their website at https://www.payalebarquarter.com/.