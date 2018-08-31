Opportunities for the global MDI based polyurethane market to reach $22.9 billion by 2023

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global MDI based polyurethane market is positive with opportunities in building and construction, appliance, transportation, furniture and bedding, footwear, packaging, and general & industrial engineering industries. The global MDI based polyurethane market is expected to reach an estimated $22.9 billion by 2023 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2018 to 2023. The major driver for growth in this market is increasing demand for higher thermal insulating materials in building and construction, home appliances, and transportation sectors.

In this market, MDI based polyurethane is used to manufacture rigid foam, flexible foam, coatings, adhesives & sealants, and elastomers applications. On the basis of comprehensive research, rigid foam is expected to be the largest application by value and volume over the forecast period because of growing demand of PU foam in building & construction and appliances industries for thermal insulation and energy savings. Lucintel projects that the elastomer application will witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for MDI based polyurethane in footwear and industrial end uses.

Within this market, building and construction will remain the largest end use by value and volume due to increasing demand of rigid foam for thermal and acoustic insulation in exterior and interior walls. Lucintel predicts that the demand for footwear end use is likely to experience the highest growth in the forecast period due to increasing demand for athletic footwear.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing investment in building and construction, and increasing production of automotive and appliances.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the development of high flame retardant PU foam and biobased MDI. Wanhua Chemical, BASF, Covestro, Huntsman, and DowDupont are among the major suppliers of the MDI based polyurethane market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global MDI based polyurethane market by application, end use industry, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global MDI based Polyurethane Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global MDI based polyurethane market by application, end use industry and region as follows:

By Application (Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 to 2023):

• Rigid Foam

• Flexible Foam

• Coating

• Adhesive and Sealant

• Elastomer

By End Use Industry (Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 to 2023):

• Building and Construction

• Appliance

• Transportation

• Furniture and Bedding

• Footwear

• Packaging

• General/ Industrial Engineering

• Others

By Region (Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 to 2023):

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

By Country ((Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 to 2023):

• United States of America

• Canada

• Mexico

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Brazil

This 197 page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or helpdesk@lucintel.com. Lucintel offerings include Chemical Market Research Reports, Chemical Industry Analysis Report, Opportunity Screening and Analysis, Strategic Growth Consulting and Capital Investment Analysis.

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global MDI based polyurethane market by application (rigid foam, flexible foam, coating, adhesive and sealant and elastomer), end use industry (building and construction, appliance, transportation, furniture and bedding, footwear, packing, general/ industrial engineering and others), region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World) and By country (USA, Canada, Mexico, Germnay, UK, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea and Brazil)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?