New Wage Agreement Signed for Port and Dock Workers

More than 135,000 Workers to be benefitted Major Ports to spend Rs 560 crore for benefit OF port workers

A new wage settlement agreement has been signed for Group C & D category of Port and Dock Workers in Mumbai in the presence of Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Shipping, Road Transport & Highways and Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation.

The settlement provides for 10.6% fitment on basic pay plus DA. The lowest grade of workers would get a pay-scale of Rs.20900-43600 and the highest grade worker would get a pay-scale of Rs 36500-88700.

More than 32,000 Port and Dock workers and 1,05,000 Group C&D pensioners across all Major Ports will be benefitted from of this settlement. The Overall financial implication of this settlement for all the Major Ports for serving and pensioners is likely to be about Rs.560 crore per annum.

