Tech

Mixed Reality Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024

Comment(0)

The mixed reality (MR) technology, which refers to the incorporation of virtual reality and augmented reality principles to develop immersive virtual environments, is witnessing a vast rise in applications across a number of industries. Sectors demanding more of the technology across a variety of applications include entertainment, sports, healthcare, education, navigation, and travel. In the near future, the technology is expected to benefit from more focus of companies developing more natural interfaces, significant rise in investment in the field of Internet of Things, and the constant rise in the number of market participants.

Browse The Report:https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/mixed-reality-market.html

Rising applications of the technology in the automotive and aerospace sectors are also expected to open up lucrative growth opportunities for developers of mixed reality systems. Transparency Market Research estimates that the market will expand at an exponential 39.1% CAGR from 2016 to 2024, rising from US$35.30 mn in 2015 to an opportunity of US$1.2 bn by 2024.

Of the key applications of the mixed reality technology, the report examines those across industries such as healthcare, e-commerce and retail, automotive and aerospace, and entertainment. Of these, applications across the entertainment industry are expected to prove to be the most promising for the global mixed reality market over the report’s forecast period. Mixed reality principles are finding significant usage in developing immersive experiences in the entertainment sector and the trend is expected to remain strong over the next few years as well.

Moreover, the increased usage of the augmented reality technology for video games is also expected to fuel the demand for mixed reality solutions and devices in the near future. The entertainment application sector is expected to exhibit a massive 40% CAGR over the report’s forecast period, holding on to its top spot in the next few years as well.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=14210

Related Articles
Tech

AI in Social Media Market Supply, Sales, Revenue and Forecast from 2018 to 2023

Market Highlights: Artificial intelligence is referred as intelligence exhibited by machines by using machine or deep learning techniques which enables better decision making and customer service. In social media, artificial intelligence is used for sorting data through large clusters which is in the form of user-generated information. For social media, AI helps in personalized product […]
Tech

Loadspring Offers Real-Time Project Management on Mobile Phones

Increase the team’s productivity through a cloud-based project management software. Loadspring’s LoadSpringMobile enables field teams to update and share project information anytime, anywhere. [WILMINGTON, 8/29/2018]—According to research and advisory company Gartner, Inc. the market for worldwide public cloud services will amount to a total of $186.4 billion in 2018, up 21.4 percent from the $153.5 billion in […]
Tech

Cloud Tech Ventures Pte Ltd Revolutionizes Businesses with Mobile App Development Services

editor

Singapore, Singapore (webnewswire) May 23, 2018 – With over many years of experience in the industry, Cloud Tech Ventures Pte Ltd, the leading software services company in Singapore has been providing top-notch system and mobile development services that facilitate the growth of businesses. When asked about their service, “Our systems help create competitive advantage through […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *