Mitsubishi PLC Dealers in Chennai | IQ-R | IQ-F | Q | Data Trace Automation

Data Trace Automation is one of the Mitsubishi PLC Dealers in Chennai. We has vast experience in Mitsubishi PLC Products like Mitsubishi PLC Melsec IQ-F, IQ-R, Q Series in Chennai. DTA giving complete Mitsubishi Electric PLC Technical Datasheet and provide Best solutions to your Industrial Automation Applications. We are Mitsubishi Automation Traders and Supplier in Chennai.
Mitsubishi MELSEC IQ-R SERIES:-
The digital I/O module interfaces bit signals to the control system. For installing devices such as power supply and CPU module.
Mitsubishi MELSEC IQ-F SERIES:-
High speed counter modules. FX3 series high speed counter module can also be connected.
Mitsubishi MELSEC Q- SERIES:-
CPU modules for PLC. CPU lineup can fit any applications.

