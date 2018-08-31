Loonat Catering delivers finest quality Asian catering services in UK

Batley, UK, (August 31, 2018) – Loonat Catering is a reputed Asian catering services provider based in UK. For more than the last 20 years, Loonat Catering has established themselves as one of the best Asian wedding caterers that is known to serve mouthwatering food for weddings and various other occasions. As a premium company of halal caterers, they are known to deliver top notch catering for the Indian, Punjabi, Gujarati and Pakistani communities.

The leading Asian wedding catering company was founded by Hafez Miya Ahmed Loonat with the sole aim of offering finest culinary experience to all customers looking for the best of Indian food in UK. Loonat Catering is a family owned and run business and it is also supported by highly experienced chefs which make them enable to deliver top quality halal catering services to customers.

When Loonat Catering was originally founded about 20 years ago, it was among the first Halal wedding caterers in UK at that time. Over the years, Loonat Catering has established itself as one of the best Indian wedding catering services in UK with excellent food quality. It is therefore no wonder that Asian catering services offered by Loonat Catering are always in such high demand.

About Loonat Catering Services:

