Kanakia Codename Future upcoming apartments in Powai

What if you can find a property that exactly matches the home you always dreamed of? Welcome to the world of Kanakia Group where you will find the best luxury apartments at the righteous location of a big city. It is out honor to present the most awaited luxury project in Powai with the name Kanakia Codename Future. The prelaunch has been announced. The flagship project will be delivering the best residential designs and impeccable construction in an ideal location of Powai. The future residents will find a global environment to lead an extraordinary life in the city by availing our masterfully crafted homes.

It is only a reputed and renowned real estate brand like Kanakia Group that can shape a dream into the best format. We have a team of adept professionals, from all backgrounds, to find out the trending facilities and features a modern family wants in its home. The team has come up with a perfect project design comprising of all the amenities and aesthetics you need in your dream home. Kanakia Codename Future will offer the ideal platform to find such homes.

The residential towers will have decorated lobbies, excellently designed entrances and a remarkable environment to live. The spacious apartments will be of 2 BHK and 3 BHK variants. Every feature of the construction will be as per the latest guidelines of the regulatory bodies. Now is the time to indulge in a luxury space in Powai and make a brilliant investment with us. We are here to present you the best community and a marvelous environment to thrive beyond.

