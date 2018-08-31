India Diesel Generator Rental Market (2017-2023)-6Wresearch

Rising Construction Activities Coupled with Increasing Demand across Industrial Applications to drive India Diesel Generator Rental Market – 6Wresearch

Growing construction market coupled with development of industrial and commercial applications including manufacturing, service sector and events have buoyed the growth of diesel generator rental market in India. In FY 2017, construction activities including infrastructure development registered a FDI inflow of more than $9.82 billion which is projected to register healthy growth rate over the coming years. Several large scale projects including Navi Mumbai International Airport, Gujarat Gift City, Mega Food Park as well as IT Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Park are projected to create huge opportunities for diesel generator rental market.

According to 6Wresearch, India diesel generator rental market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 18% during 2017-23. Below 100 KVA rental diesel generators are expected to drive the market growth owing to low operational cost and higher demand across various applications including telecom, events, and construction activities. However, during the forecast period, higher growth for gensets falling across 100.1-750 KVA is attributed to increasing construction activities and surging demand from manufacturing, and power utility applications in the country.

According to Prijo Samuel, Assistant Research Manager, Research and Consulting, 6Wresearch, “In terms of market applications, in 2016, construction activities as well as manufacturing together with power utilities registered higher revenues in India diesel generator rental market.”

“Additionally, during the forecast period, these applications are likely to register higher growth attributed to smart cities and 500 AMRUT city development projects with an investment of around $31 billion in the country,” He further added.

According to Anuj Mehrotra, Senior Research Analyst, Research and Consulting, 6Wresearch, “In 2016, The Northern and Western regions accounted for major portion of the India diesel generator market revenues; attributed to infrastructure development across Tier-I & II cities including expansion of Ahmedabad Metro, Mumbai Metro line 3, and rising commercialization and construction activities across NCR region in India.”

“Moreover, over the next six years, several government construction projects such as seaports and expressways at Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, setting up of SEZs and IT Parks in various cities such as Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Cochin are expected to drive the market and emerge as one of the key growing regions in India’s diesel generator rental market,” He further quoted.

Some of the key companies in India diesel generator rental market includes Perennial, Aggreko, Gmmco, Marco, Sudhir, Modern Hiring, Pioneer Power, Perfect Hiring, and National Hiring.

“India Diesel Generator Rental Market (2017–2023)” report provides in-depth analysis with 51 figures and 27 tables covered in 130+ pages. The report thoroughly covers the Diesel Generator Rental market by KVA ratings, market structure, verticals, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

