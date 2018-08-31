Entertainment

He Said She Said ~ A night of Improv Comedy ~

What: AdomDov and Preeti Singh combine their years of improv theatre experience and comic timing to bring a unique and delightful, one of its kind, man-woman, songs, scenes and laugh off audience suggestions. A never seen before comedy, packed with all the flavors of life and love. A must-watch!

About the Artists:

Adam Dow, Artist Director, of India’s pioneer improv comedy theatre troupe, Improv Comedy Mumbai, an alumnus of Unexpected Productions, Seattle Washington State, Adam has been professionally performing in improv comedy, theatre and teaching it for over two decades. Passionate about barbecues and Kung Fu, Adam is the perfect cocktail of comedy pursuits and filming.

Preeti Singh is a dub artiste, improviser, and RJ based in Mumbai. Ensemble cast member of Improv Comedy, Mumbai, Preeti is also a comedic entertainer who enjoys Bollywood moves and essaying varied characters.

When: August 31st, 2018

Time: 8-9 PM

Entry Fees: INR 300

Where: Andheri Base, Fun Republic Lane, Andheri West, Mumbai.

Bookmyshowlink:https://in.bookmyshow.com/plays/he-said-she-said-mumbai/ET00073395

