Business

Haffner Law Named Legal Lion by Legal News Resource Law360

Comment(0)

In May, Haffner Law secured a spot on legal resource Law360’s weekly roundup for securing a multi-million class action lawsuit against Wells Fargo & Co.

[Los Angeles, 08/31/2018] – In May this year, Law360 included Haffner Law on its weekly verdict roundup of legal lion vs. legal lambs. The news resource declared Haffner Law a legal lion for securing a $97.28 million class action lawsuit against Wells Fargo & Co.

Aggressive Representation in Class Action Lawsuits

When employees are injured as a result of negligence or unfair treatment, they can demand compensation for the consequences of the injury. A personal injury can leave an individual with significant financial damages including lost income and medical bills. In many cases, contractual negotiations may even cost them time and money when they cannot afford it.

Haffner Law, a trusted law firm operating for two decades, believes in championing workers’ rights. The firm has displayed this commitment yet again when they secured a $97.28 million class action lawsuit against Wells Fargo & Co. in May. The victory placed them on Law360’s legal lions list.

U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson awarded the amount to a class of 4,481 Wells Fargo & Co. home mortgage consultants in Golden State who were denied rest breaks. The court rejected the bank’s arguments that the labor violations should not have to go beyond $24.5 million. The lead plaintiff Jacqueline Ibarra was represented by Joshua H. Haffner and Graham G. Lambert of Haffner Law PC and Paul Stevens of Stevens LC.

Every week, Law360 releases a list of the biggest wins and losses in the national legal sphere. Law360 operates under the Lexis Nexis Group, a computer-assisted legal research, business research, and risk management giant.

About Haffner Law

Haffner Law is home to experienced personal injury lawyers insurance attorneys. The firm has helped Californians navigate complex personal law cases for more than two decades. The claims they handle range from auto accidents, serious injuries, construction defects and business litigation to bad faith insurance claims.

Learn more about the firm. Visit their website at https://www.haffnerlawyers.com.

Related Articles
Business

Acetylenic Alcohols Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights 2026

Acetylenic alcohols are produced by ethinylation of carbonyl compounds, especially ketones, in the presence of an alkaline reagent and a solvent. Alkaline reagents used in this process include potassium hydroxide, alkali metal alcoholates, alkali metals, and alkaline earth metal amides. Commonly used bases are alkali amides. Potassium hydroxide is considered a poor condensation agent, which […]
Business

Cheap Fifa coins will get you Fifa Coins at the cheapest rates

editor

Cheapest Fifa Coins is one of the prime resources to buy Fifa coins. The site is one of the top sites to help you get Fifa coins cheaper than the official rates. The site has operated for many years and their experience in the field is simply unrivalled. They will offer you the best services […]
Business

Global Vehicle Fuel Tank Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

editor

YT Research Group recently published a report on “Global Vehicle Fuel Tank Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” Introduction “Automotive fuel tank is an important safety and functional part of vehicle. Automotive fuel tank is a separate cabinet assembly fixed in the motor vehicle, used to store fuel. An automotive fuel […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *