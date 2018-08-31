Global Natural Refrigerant Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

“cohesive government initiatives and protocols are driving the global natural refrigerant market ”

Orion Market Research (OMR), recently published a market research report on Global natural Refrigerant Market. According to the OMR analysis, the global natural refrigerant market is expected to grow significantly during forecast period. The global natural refrigerant market is segmented on the basis of refrigerant type and application. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

The global natural refrigerant market has witnessed a significant growth due to favorable government initiative and protocols. One of the initiatives taken by the government is the establishment of the montreal protocol. It is a protocol for the substances that deplete the ozone layer. It is a revolutionary movement that is restricting the use of ozone depletion substance globally. The montreal protocol is an international treaty designed to protect the ozone layer by phasing out substances that are depleting the ozone layers. It was agreed on August 1987 and it was effective from August 1989. It has been ratified by the 197 parties including 196 states and European Union, which makes them a universally ratified treaty in United Nations history. Another initiative taken by the government is a collaborative R&D programme initiated by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) in September 2016. The initiative was aimed at developing next generation, sustainable refrigerant technologies as an alternative to the present technology, HFCs. This initiative brings together research institutes, government, industry and civil society for developing long term technology solutions for mitigating the impact of currently used refrigerant gases on the ozone layer and climate. The key players in the global natural refrigerant market include A-Gas, Ajay Air Products Pvt. Ltd., engas Australasia, GTS SPA, HyChill, Harp International Ltd., Intergas, Puyang Zhongwei Fine Chemical Co.,Ltd., Shandong Yue’an Chemical Co., Ltd., Tazzetti S.p.A., The Linde Group and others.

Global natural refrigerant market by region is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia pacific and rest of the world in which Asia pacific region is growing at a very fast pace majorly due to rise in urbanization in developing country. North America is dominating this market as the major market leaders are situated in this region. North America holds the largest share of the global natural refrigerant market, followed by Europe.

