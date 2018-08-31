Business

Global Gas Dryers Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Analysis To 2023

Gas dryers have emerged as a major home appliance as they offer a faster drying cycle compared to outdoor drying on clotheslines. They can be used irrespective of the weather conditions and are increasingly being purchased along with washing machines. Increased awareness about the benefits of gas dryers is driving the global gas dryer market for the residential segment.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Gas Dryers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In terms of geography, North America was the market leader and is expected to hold more than 40% of the revenue market shares. Factors such as the advent of advanced Energy Star gas dryers will drive this market’s growth in the region.

The worldwide market for Gas Dryers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Electrolux

GE

LG Electronics

Samsung

Whirlpool

Alliance Laundry Systems

Crosslee

Rinnai

Sears Holdings

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Fixed Gas Dryers

Portable Gas Dryers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial Use

Commercial Use

Residential Use

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Gas Dryers market.

Chapter 1, to describe Gas Dryers Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Gas Dryers, with sales, revenue, and price of Gas Dryers, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Gas Dryers, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Gas Dryers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Gas Dryers sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

