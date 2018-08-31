Tech

DronaHQ, ManageEngine, Vidatec, Samayla showcasing their Mobility Solutions

Is your company a part of Enterprise Mobility Summit 2018 scheduled on 4-5 October 2018 in Mumbai? If not, read the following email and understand why you should be a part of it or alternatively clik on the below link and register your interest:

‘C’ suite and more than 130+ other business leaders from the industry specific sectors like BFSI, Construction, Retail, Hospitality, Manufacturing, and Automotive will be attending this event to witness the latest trends and technologies which will drive their Mobility strategies. Considering Enterprise Mobility as a significant differentiator to achieve competitive edge in the current market place, businesses across India are currently investigating the strategies and technologies.

Solution providers listed below have realized the need for their offerings among large corporations and are proactively working around to capitalize this market. Knowing they have only touched the “TIP OF THE ICEBERG” and having realized the vast opportunities, they are showcasing their solutions at the Enterprise Mobility Summit 2018.

DronaHQ, Samayla, Manage Engine, Vidatec

Apart from the above listed solution providers, organization who are looking to drive their mobility strategies are:

State Bank of India, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, L&T Construction, AMETEK, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd, MasterCard, ISRO, Oberoi Hotels & Resorts, Mahindra Special Services Group, Hiranandani Group of Companies, Asian Paints, Tata Motors Limited, Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris, Kanakia Group, Tata CLiQ

Are your already working with the above listed organizations?Are you in talks with them for your solutions? Or Do they fit your target market?
If yes is the answer to either of the questions, then you can’t afford to miss this high profiled event which will bring together key decision makers who are driving the enterprise mobility strategies. Call us on +91 7022 871 384 or mail us at samantha ( @ ) exploreexhibitions dot com as we are left with only one speaking slot and two exhibition spaces.

