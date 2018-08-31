Business

Dr. Karl Jobst DDS Announces Winner of 2018 Karl Jobst DDS Scholarship

Comment(0)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Today, Dr. Karl Jobst of Grand Lake Dental announced the recipient of the Karl Jobst DDS Scholarship, Hayden James Bartholomew. Hayden is currently attending Missouri State University and studying Biology and Chemistry. He plans to leverage this scientific background to continue his education and enroll in dental school. Like many before him, Hayden sees the value dentists bring to their local community and has chosen to pursue dentistry as his profession.

Hayden was chosen in part due to his unique vision for his future dental practice. Unlike most, he has his eyes set on the charitable contributions a skilled dentist can make in their local community. According to Hayden, “becoming a dentist has been my dream and goal since seventh grade. I see dentistry as an opportunity to make a positive difference in people’s lives, and to help the less fortunate enjoy good dental health; especially those who may not be able to afford regular dental treatments. Eventually, I want to participate in dental mission trips.”

Dr. Jobst hopes that through the awarding of this scholarship he can help Hayden in better assisting his community. According to Dr. Jobst, “Hayden has a promising future ahead of himself, and it’s my sincere hope that he continues on this path to becoming a responsible and compassionate dentist. As a dentist we have an important, though often overlooked, impact on the patients we serve.” Karl has a proven track record of giving back to his own community through his annual scholarship, payment assistance plans, and contributions to the improvement of dental sciences, so he understands first hand the value that skilled dentists can provide.

About Karl Jobst DDS: Dr. Karl Jobst, DDS of Grove, OK holds a Doctorate of Dental Surgery and has completed a post-graduate program in anesthesiology through USC, allowing him to offer his patients IV sedation. Dr. Jobst has been serving the Grove, OK community from his Grand Lake Dental practice since earning his dental degree in 1998. He is also one of only 3% of dentists to have earned a fellowship through the prestigious Academy of General Dentistry and the International College of Oral Implantology.

Media Contact:
Dr. Karl Jobst DDS
Grand Lake Dental
karl@karljobst.com
###

Related Articles
Business

Agrochemical Market Dynamics by Regions Form Crop Type Product Source End Uses Research Report Industry Analysis Forecast to 2023

editor

Agrochemical Market: Industry Overview: Agrochemicals refer to inorganic fertilizers and pesticides. Each fertilizer and pesticide that improves the production of crop is considered as an agro chemical. The function of agrochemicals is to manage an agricultural ecosystem. Agrochemicals as the name suggests has widespread use in the agriculture industry. Most of the applications of the […]
Business

Antiknock Agents Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends 2020

Antiknock agent is a gasoline additive that works to reduce the engine knocking tendency while trying to accelerate the octane rating of the fuel. Mixture of gas and air in a conventional car engine has a problem with igniting too early and when this happens, it creates a knocking noise.   Request Report Brochure @ […]
Business

Automotive Carbon Fiber Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast

Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Market: Overview In the recent times, the global market for automotive carbon fiber has reported a considerable upswing in its size and valuation, thanks to the continual expansion in the automotive industry across the world. With the rising demand for automobiles, the global market is likely to remain registering a high […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *