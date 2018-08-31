Booking the apartments in Lodha The Park Worli in Mumbai starts now

Lodha the park is an remarkable venture via Lodha group at Worli. The project covers a massive area. The project Lodha The Park is a mark of refinement which offers all modern day facilities. The satisfactory of raw material used in the construction of this project is good and strong. The apartment consists as a way to break out in your very own international. each apartment is capacious and is attractively designed.

business-well known had published an terrific article for this venture. The windows are large and are created to offer the rooms ample airy. The developer has guaranteed that the project offers to the requirement of citizens. The outdoors walls have been defended with weather resistant paint. The interiors have been created by properly-liked & significantly nicely-prepared designers. the development is one of its classification with all the special centers in it.

The Lodha The Park project is a wondrous home snuggled in one of the most lovely surroundings of Worli that guarantees a super lifestyle. it is quite beautiful in a distinctive style, with a unique mixture of new facilities and smart decoration. test this Wikipedia article for

standing over 75 storeys high is a shimmering tower that transcends every definition of luxury.

Lodha Parkside is a boutique residential improvement placed alongside Worli’s prestigious Golden Mile in South Mumbai. built around a wonderful 7-acre park on a hill: The Park with a location few can rival, smooth access to The Park’s rich tapestry of reports, and a international-class way of life at your disposal, every second that you live at Lodha Parkside is uncommon privilege.

Lodha The Park apartment – The houses control temperature, surprise, and well-being that every one apartment seekers view beforehand to even though buying an apartment.

booking starts To get the entire location and Lodha the park prices

detail of dream house in this project , Kindly contact us @ +ninety one-9810047296, +91-9810009987, (uk)442035145468, (u.s.)+16466264218 go to http://www.lodhathepark.srkresidency.com/