Air-Purifying Respirator (APR) Market Outlook 2018-2023 : Growth, Industry Share And Analysis Report

Global air-purifying respirator (APR) market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% by 2023, according to a new report published by Gen Consulting Company. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, by products, and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America).

The Global Market for air-purifying respirator (APR) to 2023 offers detailed coverage of air-purifying respirator industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, and company shares of the leading air-purifying respirator producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the air-purifying respirator.

Report contents include

– Analysis of the air-purifying respirator market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on air-purifying respirator including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Key regions

– North America

– Europe

– Asia Pacific

– Middle East and Africa

– South America

Key Vendors

– ResMed

– Philips Respironics

– Covidien

– Fisher and Paykel Healthcare

– Maquet

– CareFusion Corporation

– Teleflex

– DeVilbiss Healthcare(Drive Medical)

– invacare

– Drager USA

