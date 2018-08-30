Viagra Tablets Which Alleviate the Symptoms of ED Are Available Online

Erectile dysfunction (ED), also known as impotence, is the inability to get and maintain an erection. Erectile dysfunction is a very common condition, particularly in older men. It is estimated that half of all men between the ages of 40 and 70 will have it to some degree. Now men are finding relief for this disorder in sildenafil citrate 100 mg – the core ingredient in Viagra.

Despite the easy accessibility of effective medications, ED is a condition that is often ignored or dismissed because for many men, their sense of manhood is fundamentally linked to their sexual functioning.

For this reason, they feel ashamed to ask for help or discuss the problem with their partner or a medical practitioner. There is nothing wrong with using generic Viagra online – a remedy that millions of men with ED can attest to.

The issue of ED affects women too. In some instances the woman blames herself and anxiously questions whether she is no longer attractive to her partner. It is vital that the couple discuss the issue as some women develop feelings of resentment towards their partner sometimes belittling him or she may seek sexual satisfaction from someone else.

Fortunately, with modern technology and the internet, affordable medication can now be bought online. One such effective and respected medication is Viagra.

Erectile Dysfunction Is Linked to Gout

A new study from Keele University in England has revealed that there is a link between gout and ED. The researchers followed nearly 48,000 men who were diagnosed with gout between 1998 and 2004 for an average of 10 years. They found that men with gout were 31% more likely to have ED in comparison to men who do not have gout.

Gout is a painful type of arthritis that is caused by crystallized deposits of uric acid in the joints. These crystals gather, and they can damage blood vessels, and this can disrupt blood flow throughout the body including the penis. Fortunately Viagra tablets contain sildenafil citrate which dilates (widens) blood vessels so that blood flow to the penis can flow unobstructed resulting in harder and longer-lasting erections.

Healthy Lifestyle Changes

Eating a healthy diet loaded with fruits and vegetables, getting regular exercise, and maintaining a normal weight will help reduce your risk for heart attack and stroke. Now new research shows that these same lifestyle changes are instrumental in improving erectile dysfunction. ED may be a risk factor for heart disease, often appearing as much as five years before a diagnosis of heart problems.

ED can be counteracted by quitting smoking, reducing alcohol and salt intake, losing weight and exercising. Studies have shown that eating flavonoid-rich foods like blueberries, blackberries and strawberries can significantly reduce the risk of developing ED.

Other foods that are high in flavonoids include grapes, apples pears and citrus fruits. Research has shown that these foods make arteries more flexible which improves blood flow.

Avoiding Certain Foods Can Prevent ED

We spoke to a registered dietician who works with men suffering from ED and he said, “High amounts of processed foods can exacerbate, if not cause ED. These foods are not in their original form and they are generally high in fat and salt. Other seasonings that are often used in processed foods including sugar, artificial preservatives and sweeteners all of which are unhealthy.”

He added, “Fast foods are high in fat and calories which can clog arteries and cause ED. Fried foods are really toxic as they can harden the arteries that supply blood to the penis. These foods include fries, pies, fried fish and fried chicken.

A healthy alternative is to bake these foods instead of frying them. This will improve your overall health in addition to increasing your libido. That is a win-win situation.”

How Does Sildenafil Citrate Work?

Sildenafil citrate is a PDE-5 inhibitor that works by boosting levels of nitric oxide which is the same naturally occurring chemical that increases during exercise. Nitric oxide promotes blood vessel dilation, and this enhances blood flow to the penis which improves erectile function. Thus, a man with ED can expect to achieve an erection that is suitable for sex after taking this medication.

How Should Viagra Be Taken?

One tablet of Viagra should be taken 30 – 60 minutes before planned sexual activity. Our trusted online senior pharmacist said, “Users are advised not to take more than 1 tablet in a 24-hour period. This will ensure that they have a good experience with the medication and make the most of its benefits. “

He added , “You should also take note of the precautions and foods that counteract with the medication to limit your chances of experiencing side effects”.

Precautions When Using This Medication

This medication should be avoided if medications called nitrates or nitric oxide donors such as amyl nitrite are being used.

This medication can be taken with or without food. However, taking it with a large or fatty meal can delay the time that it takes for it to start working.

Alcohol should be avoided as this can reduce the effectiveness of the medication and lead to unwanted side effects.

Side effects of this medication are often caused by dehydration so drinking water can reduce the risk of experiencing unwanted side effects.

