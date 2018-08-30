Business

The soap colorant market to foresee growth from developing countries

Comment(0)

The global soap colorant market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.5% to reach a value of $1,423.2 million by 2023
Bangalore, India, July 27, 2018: With its recently published study “Soap Colorant Market: Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2023”, Infoholic Research forecasts that the global market for soap colorant will continue to increase during the forecast period. The growing disposable income among developing countries and the increasing awareness regarding hygiene factors are driving the market growth. Further, the increasing demand for ingredient-based and eco-friendly personal care products is expected to positively impact the market. This will take the soap colorant market revenue to $1,423.2 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.
Soap colorants are used as a raw material in the soap industry to provide colors to the final product and make them look vibrant and attractive to the customers. Increasing buying power, rising consumer awareness, and technological advancements united with regulatory reforms are empowering the industry across the globe. In this sense, soap colorant with an established market in developed economies is challenged by other developing countries, which are now the big customers of the market. The overall booming of the soap industry has contributed to the market demand for soap colorants. The price of soap colorants for natural and premium category soaps inclines to restrict the growth of the soap colorants market in low disposable income countries; yet it is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period in developing & underdeveloped countries.
“Soap colorants have come a long way from being utilized as a commodity to having premium category shelf life. Increasing awareness regarding hygiene in various countries has taken the market at a fast pace. The developed economies captured the market, but owing to the dynamic market scenario, the soap colorants market is now penetrating deeper in developing countries such as China and India. The market is emerging and is expected to witness rapid growth in the next 5–6 years.” – Vasundhra Singh, Research Associate, Infoholic Research
The key insights of the report are as follows:
• The global soap colorants market has been analyzed based on material types:
o Oil-based
o Water-based
• The study constitutes a classification based on end-user areas:
o Bar Soaps
o Liquid Soaps
o Shampoo & Conditioner
o Others
• The study covers the below-mentioned geographies:
o Asia Pacific
o North America
o Europe
o Rest of the World
• Industry outlook: Market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Soap colorants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% owing to various government initiatives concerning hygiene and more usage of liquid soap instead of bar soap.

Soap Colorants Market By Type (Water Based and Oil Based) By Application (Bar Soap, Liquid Soap, Shampoo & Conditioner and others) and By Geography – Global Driver, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast to 2023

Request for Sample Report: https://www.infoholicresearch.com/request-a-sample-report/?repid=11186

Related Articles
Business

Global Ribbon Additives Market 2018 – Industry Sales, Revenue, Key Players and Forecast 2023

The complete research framework on Global Ribbon Additives Market includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.The present Ribbon Additives market […]
Business

Sandalwood oil Market has increased its sales having 7.2% CAGR forecast 2023

Market Definition: Sandalwood essential oil is among the most valuable oil. It has an exotic and woody fragrance due to which it is considered to be an important ingredient in cosmetics, perfumes, and personal care products. It also has several health benefits such as it can be used as an antiseptic, antispasmodic, anti-inflammatory, and antiphlogistic. […]
Business

Global Generic Crop Protection Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

editor

Summary WiseGuyReports.com adds “Generic Crop Protection Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database. This report provides in depth study of “Generic Crop Protection Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Generic Crop Protection Market report also provides an in-depth survey […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *