SHOULD YOU READ CLIENT TESTIMONIALS WHEN CHOOSING A NEW CREATIVE AGENCY?

Marketing Directors on the whole describe the ‘fraught’ process of selecting a new creative agency as ‘stressful,’ ‘confusing’ and even ‘overwhelming.’

Whether they’re looking for an agency to re-imagine their existing brand design, re-work their brand marketing strategy or create an entirely new and groundbreaking campaign from scratch, a strong working relationship with their chosen creative agency can be the difference between an uphill battle and a walk in the park. More importantly, a successful progressive campaign idea or the introduction of a new channel into the marketing mix can make or break a business, and it’s bottom line.

So how do you choose the perfect fit agency for your project?

Consider this.

When choosing which restaurant to take your significant other, you nearly always check out the latest reviews on TripAdvisor before making the final decision. No matter how glossy the website or how fancy the wine list, third party recommendations are usually perceived as the most trustworthy source. When looking to employ a law firm, you ask your family or friends for recommendations.

We believe the same should apply when choosing an agency. Take the time to read and carefully consider the testimonials from their existing clients.

These reviews will help set your expectations of the agency’s strengths and weaknesses, and give you an idea of how the relationship between you and the agency will be, what the agency culture is like and how talented and dedicated the agency is when it comes to their work.

At CuCo, we love receiving feedback and testimonials from clients and are extremely proud of our great, long-standing relationships with our clients.

Don’t just take our word for it – check out our testimonials and credentials and see for yourself.

CuCo’s clients are our long-term partners and we work extremely hard to help them achieve their long-term business objectives.

If your business is in need of branding, marketing or digital work and you like what our clients have to say about us, get in touch with CuCo today on 01202 911959 or email us at email hidden; JavaScript is required – We’d love to help!

