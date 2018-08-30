Entertainment

Say goodbye to stock photos – Cover Thoughts have some new and fresh ideas to bring to market

Cover Thoughts was created to bring a set of unique and exclusive photos to grace the front of romance covers across the globe.

A dynamic trio – a photographer, an author and a finance-jack-of-all-trades – have banded together to offer a fresh new service as an alternative to stock model photos often re-hashed for use on romance novel book covers.

Located in the UK, the partnership aims to showcase high quality, exclusive images for sale. As an online business, they can assist prospective customers on an international basis. The partnership’s focus is on enabling publishers and authors to best depict their books using creative and innovative covers at competitive prices.

Based on their research, it was found that the romance book genre, publishers and authors alike, wanted more diversity of characters across a broader spectrum of cover models. Cover Thoughts plan to address this through their commitment to fulfil this need within the market.

Cover Thoughts also offer bespoke commissions at competitive prices, holding regular photo shoots across the country. Their current focus is on building the inventory of cover model pictures, so that a romance novel can be brought to life with the right look and feel.

