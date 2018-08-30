Health and Wellness

Santamedical launches market report of Pulse oximeter of 2017-2018

Comment(0)

Santamedical has recently launched a market report of pulse oximeters of 2016. These pulse oximeters such as the handheld, stand-alone bedside, and even the fingertip monitors are now highly trending. The main concept is using the disposable yet reusable sensors along with the OEM device boards. The pulse oximeters are on the boom because of the high number and volume of these disposable sensors. The marketing manager of the Santamedical said, “The launch of the Santamedical market report gives us some valuable insights of the pulse oximeter sale. The product had a very high demand in the last year. So we will ensure it continues like that in 2018-2019 as well.”

The disposable sensors of the pulse oximeter are the main reason of high demand of the product. They are extensively used in the critical and surgical care settings, though there is an exception to the fingertip segment. The sales are expected to increase; the prime reason would be an increase in the incidences of the diseases in population and therefore the visitors in the hospitals and the rate of the admissions. These pulse oximeters are helpful in detecting the vitals of the patients and helping the medical professionals take quick decisions based on the readings.

Here are some unique features of the pulse oximeters –
1. The pulse oximeter uses the latest technology to accurately measure the pulse rates and the blood oxygen saturation of arterial hemoglobin.
2. The readings obtained from the oximeter are reliable.
3. The readings of the pulse oximeter are achieved in seconds and displayed on a large OLED display for a convenience in usage.
4. The display of the oximeter is rotating and allows the user to view the results of pulse rates, pulse wave, bar graph, battery level, and blood oxygen saturation.
5. The small size makes it easy for portability options. The oximeter perfectly works for more than 30 hours to ensure continuous working.
6. When the battery of the pulse oximeter is low, it indicates through an indicator. There is an automatic power off option.

https://www.amazon.com/Santamedical-Generation-SM-165-Fingertip-Saturation/dp/B00R59OTOC

https://www.amazon.com/Deluxe-SM-110-Display-Finger-Oximeter/dp/B003TJH3LI

Related Articles
Health and Wellness

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Revenue, Shares, Demand, Trend, Analysis and Forecasts To 2023

Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, by Function Binder, Lubricant, Filler, Coating, by Application Oral, Parenteral, Topical, by Product Organic Chemicals, Inorganic Chemicals – Global Forecast 2027 Global Pharmaceutical Excipient Market – Overview With the growing advancement in the pharmaceutical industry, the need to satisfy patient’s therapeutic needs is also rising. Pharmaceutical raw materials and APIs pharmaceutical […]
Health and Wellness

World Congress on Epilepsy and Brain Disorders

World Congress on Epilepsy and Brain Disorders (Epilepsy Congress 2018) is planned to be held in Cape Town, South Africa amid November 22-23, 2018. Epilepsy Congress 2018 will set a stage for educators, Epileptologist, Brain Surgeons, Neuro specialists and researchers to give an inclusive talk about approach towards Epilepsy and Treatment explore with the help […]
Health and Wellness

Anesthetic Effect market global industry analysis from 2018 to 2025 explored in latest research

Anesthetic Effect – Global API Manufacturers, Marketed and Phase III Drugs Landscape, 2018″ report provides comprehensive insights into marketed and Phase III products for Anesthetic Effect. The report includes information about marketed products including their product description, patent details, forecasted sales till 2020 & API manufacturer details by country. Get Free Sample Copy of this […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *