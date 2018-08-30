Business

Report Explores the Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Size, Demand, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

We have produced a new premium report Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Commercial Refrigeration Equipment. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market by product (display showcases, beverage refrigeration, freezers, parts), retail channel (specialty store, hypermarket, supermarket), application (distribution, food service, production) through main geographies in the Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market are Standex International, United Technologies Corp., Whirlpool Corporation, Manitowoc Company, Lennox International, Panasonic Corporation, AHT Cooling System, Electrolux AB, Ingersoll-Rand plc, and Hussmann. According to report the global commercial refrigeration equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

Segments Covered

The report on global commercial refrigeration equipment market covers segments such as product, retail channel, and application. The product segments include display showcases, beverage refrigeration, transportation refrigeration equipment, refrigerators & freezers, parts, and others. On the basis of retail channel the global commercial refrigeration equipment market is categorized into convenience store, specialty store, hypermarket, supermarket, and others. Furthermore, on the basis of application the commercial refrigeration equipment market is segmented as food & beverage distribution, food & beverage retail, food service, food & beverage production, and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global commercial refrigeration equipment market such as, Standex International, United Technologies Corp., Whirlpool Corporation, Manitowoc Company, Lennox International, Panasonic Corporation, AHT Cooling System, Electrolux AB, Ingersoll-Rand plc, and Hussmann.

Report Highlights: 

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global commercial refrigeration equipment market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of commercial refrigeration equipment market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the commercial refrigeration equipment market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the commercial refrigeration equipment market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

