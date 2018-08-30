Public Sector Software Market to Register Substantial Expansion By 2023

Public Sector Software –Industry Competitive Insights:

Key players of international market are; Symantec, SAP, Cisco systems and Microsoft. Other players in the market are are Tech Mahindra, Infor, HCL Technologies, Juniper Networks and Salesforce.

Public Sector Software –Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The Public Sector Software Market is expected to garner substantial market share by 2023, while registering itself at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Public Sector Software Market is booming due to the increase in use of mobility solutions like wireless networks, unified communication and other devices. The increase in smartphone, desktop & laptop industries is giving rise to development and advancement in apps to support these devices is a reason for booming IT services. Also the increase in the amount of data is a factor leading to development of analytical tools and big data services. Efficiency related to the services provided to the customers in increasing due to analytical tools. IT services are being used by banks for stopping the frauds, the government is using the big data management for keeping the digital record of the citizens. Mobility solutions, analytical services and big data management are the main driving technologies behind Public Sector Software Market.

Public Sector Software –Industry Application Outlook and Trend Analysis:

On the basis of application the Public Sector Software market is divided into Healthcare, Transportation, Government and BFSI. The maximum share in Public Sector Software market is of the government due to high budget diverted towards the defense organizations for advanced software developments for security purpose. Government sector is also investing heavily in the Public Sector Software market for big data management that is recovered from the citizens.

Public Sector Software –Industry Organization Outlook and Trend Analysis:

On the basis of type the Public Sector Software market is segmented into cloud-based and on-premises. The software market has a maximum share on-premises segment due to the maximum protection provided for different applications. On-premises software solutions are mainly used in public sector by government and BFSI. The factors leading to the growth of on-premises software solutions is the high end security and good backend help provided.

The Public Sector Software Market is segmented as follows-

Public Sector Software Market, By Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Public Sector Software Market, By End User, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Healthcare

Transportation

Government

BFSI

Public Sector Software Market – By Region:

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

We do forecast on basis of several parameters such as market drivers, market opportunities, industry trends government regulations, raw materials supply and trade dynamics to ensure relevance of forecast with market scenario. With increasing need to granulized information, we used bottom-up methodology for forecasting where we evaluate each regional segment differently and combined all forecast to develop final market forecast.

