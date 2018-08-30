Health and Wellness

Pharmacovigilance market global opportunity analysis and forecast to 2025

Comment(0)

The global pharmacovigilance market is projected to reach about USD 8.6 billion by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 13% from 2018 to 2025. The major driving factors of pharmacovigilance (PV) are the growing complexity of drug safety regulation by government, increasing incidence of adverse drug reaction, rising mortality rates, and growing concerns about safety and efficacy of drugs.

The major challenges faced by pharmacovigilance are the globalization of drug distribution and the increased exposure of massive populations to large volumes of medicines. The demand for pharmacovigilance services are growing due to the increasing incidence of Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs), which causes illness, disability, and even death. According to Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA), published report in 2014, ADR was the primary cause for more than 100,000 deaths in the U.S. Pharmacovigilance (PV) services are used for the treatment of these chronic diseases.

View Full Report @ https://convergedmarkets.com/pharmacovigilance-market-by-phases-of-drug-development-preclinical-studies-and-phase-i-ii-iii-iv-methodology-spontaneous-reporting-and-ehr-mining-service-in-house-and-contract-outsourci

North America dominated the pharmacovigilance market due to the strict drug safety norms imposed by the U.S. FDA and other regulatory authorities. Asia-Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth for PV market during forecasted period. This growth is due to the availability of the cost effective labor, constructive business, and growth in adoption rate for pharmacovigilance software by nonprofit organizations, and government institutions in countries like India and China.

There are many factors available behind the growth of pharmacovigilance (PV) services like the nonprofit organizations such as International Society of Pharmacovigilance (ISoP) are spreading the awareness related to pharmacovigilance (PV) services, the increasing adoption rate of PV services from nonprofit organizations, public sectors and European Medicines Agency (EMA), majorly focusing on proper and safe usages of drugs on global region.

Apart from different pharmacovigilance (PV) service types, the contract outsourcing segment accounted for a major pharmacovigilance (PV) market share in 2017. This is due to the changing and growing focus of  pharmaceutical industries towards pharmacovigilance (PV) services as it reduces overall  operational cost.

View our blog @ http://blog.convergedmarkets.com/index.php/category/healthcare-lifesciences/

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and U.S. FDI has formulated regulatory guidelines for all phases of clinical trials, which helps to report the accurate information related to all phases of clinical trials and this information can be further utilized by the clinical researchers or research professionals for their studies.

Key players in global pharmacovigilance market are ArisGlobal, Ennov Solutions, EXTEDO GmbH, Online Business Applications, Oracle Sarjen Systems, Sparta Systems, and United BioSource

Related Articles
Health and Wellness

World Summit on Psychiatry, Mental Health Nursing and Healthcare

editor

It gives us great pleasure to inform you that we are organizing a thought provoking Conference on Psychiatry, Mental Health Nursing and Healthcare which will be held in Los Angeles, USA from Nov 26-27, 2018. The two days conference includes Workshops, Symposiums, Keynote sessions & Plenary talks with an additional Special sessions conducted by eminent […]
Health and Wellness

Tooth Extractions In Austin, TX

editor

Austin, TX/2018: Sometimes a tooth is damaged to an extent which necessitates its extraction through an oral surgery. If you are searching for a dental clinic to get your tooth extracted then visit Enamel Dentistry in Austin, TX. The dentists at the clinic are highly qualified and make sure that the patient’s dental experience is […]
Health and Wellness

Singapore Pharmaceutical Market is driven by Public Private Partnerships in R&D and Expansion of Multinational Companies in Local Market: Ken Research

World Class manufacturing facilities, skilled workforce, expansion of product portfolio by major pharmaceutical companies, government grants and tax incentives were the key factors driving growth in Singapore pharmaceutical Market. Singapore Pharmaceutical Market can be characterized by the presence of best-in-class infrastructure, integrated and advanced hubs for pharmaceutical manufacturing and research and access to regional markets […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *