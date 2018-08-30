Overview of Agricultural Products for sprinkler and rechargeable sprayer in Seyoungmetal

SeYoung Metal Co., Ltd. grew in 1999 as a trading company specialized in exporting kitchenware. Since then, we have expanded our business into the field of PVC hose manufacturing and now export products to more than 40 countries around the world.
BEST QUALITY PRODUCTS:
Our producing mind is to make the best quality as our life, and business mind is to show the best credit to all our customers’ Agricultural equipment’s supplier in Korea
Sprinkler:
SYS-10
MODEL SYS-10
Pressure 1.0 ~ 1.5kg/cm
Capacity (L/min) 8.0 ~ 18.5L/min
Distance (m) 9 ~ 18 m
SYS-11
MODEL SYS-11
Pressure 1.5 ~ 3.5kg/cm
Capacity (L/min) 8.5 ~ 16.5L/min
Distance (m) 12 ~ 24 m
SYS-12
MODEL SYS-12
Pressure 1.5 ~ 3.5kg/cm
Capacity (L/min) 9.8 ~ 18.0L/min
Distance (m) 20 ~ 40 m
SYS-13
MODEL SYS-13
Pressure 1.5 ~ 3.5kg/cm
Capacity (L/min) 13 ~ 20.5L/min
Distance (m) 30 ~ 60 m
Rechargeable Sprayer:
SYRS-100
Model SYRS-100
Capacity 20L
Battery Type Li-ION
Battery Capacity 11V/5.2Ah
Charger AC110~230V
Dimension 40x25x60cm
N.W/kgs 5.5
G.W/kgs 6.5
SYRS-200
Model SYRS-200
Capacity 20L
Battery Type Li-ION
Battery Capacity 11V/5.2Ah
Charger AC220V
Dimension 35x26x56cm
N.W/kgs 4.2
G.W/kgs 5.2
SYRS-300
Model SYRS-300
Capacity 20L
Battery Type Li-ION
Battery Capacity 11V/5.2Ah
Charger AC110~230V
Dimension 37x26x56cm
N.W/kgs 5.0
G.W/kgs 6.0
SYRS-400
Model SYRS-400
Capacity 45L
Battery Type PB
Battery Capacity 12V/12Ah
Charger 100-VAC
Dimension 65x41x94cm
SYS-1000
Model SYS-1000
Net Weight (kg) 4.01kg
Tank Capacity (L) 20L
Working Pressure (kgf/㎠) 4.2kgf/㎠
Spraying capacity/min 1.7L
SYS-1001
Model SYS-1001
Net Weight (kg) 4.16kg
Tank Capacity (L) 17L
Working Pressure (kgf/㎠) 4.2kgf/㎠
Spraying capacity/min 1.7L Power Spray Gun manufacturer Korea