New Delhi Website Design Company and Digital Marketing Agency Launch New Website for the Minda Group

New Delhi Website Design Company and Digital Marketing Agency, HostShop a brand of RND Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Is pleased to announce launch new website for the Spark Minda, Ashok Minda Group (www.minda.co.in)

New website provide a seamless digital experience for customers and other users seeking relevant content about the company’s efforts in mobility, safety, the environment, and community involvement. Our goal with this new website is to provide visitors an easier way to learn about Minda Group’s products and solutions and also to allow the visitor to browse information based on their own choice.

The new website is interactive and gives better access to About Us, Group Companies, Product & Solutions, Investor Relations, Customers, CSR, Media, Group Home, Group Contact, Careers, Downloads, Feedback, Enquiry and Global web pages. The new site takes a mobile-first approach, with content that can be viewed seamlessly on any device, for today’s on-the-go consumer.

The new website also has been designed to tell stories and share news that brings to life the company’s global brand slogan, Powered by Passion. Utilizing a simple and elegant design layout, the new Minda Grouo website highlights information focusing on past, present and future through a continually evolving interactive timeline.

“At Hostshop, our team is always delighted to work with clients to turn their website vision into reality by blending design elements with the best of technology to market products or services that will promote revenue growth for their businesses,” added Abhishek Shrivastava, Managing Director of HostShop.

Amongst the new features, the site contains integrated social media buttons for Linkedin & YouTube to foster improved communication with the clients. We will be constantly updating the content with helpful information, blogs and company announcements.

