Mixed Reality Market Development Strategy 2018

Market Scenario:
Mixed reality is a technology which merges virtual and augmented reality visualization to provide interactive real world environment to the users while playing games or watching movies. It provides an illusion to real world which is difficult to break and thereby provide full entertainment to the users. The promising feature of mixed reality is its flexibility; user can view the real world as well as can imagine physical experience at the same time.
The major factor that drives the growth of Mixed Reality market is growing adoption of mixed reality devices by game and entertainment industry, growing high-end consumer electronics market, and rising adoption of mixed reality devices in education sector to provide easy and creative training to the students among others.
Globally the market for Mixed Reality market is expected to grow at the rate of more than ~27% from 2016 to 2022.
Key Players
Some of the major players in Global Mixed Reality Market include Intel Corporation (U.S.), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Accenture PLC (U.S.), Google, Inc. (U.S.), Sony corporation (Japan), Samsung (South Korea), Facebook, Inc. (U.S.), Magic leap, Inc. (U.S.) and HTC Corporation (Taiwan) among others.
Segments for Mixed Reality Market:
Global Mixed Reality Market can be segmented as follows:
- Segmentation by Components: Hardware and software.
- Segmentation by Product: .Head-up display, HMD display, smartphone/tablet PC, computer display among others.
- Segmentation by Application: manufacturing, education, IT, automotive, military, gaming & entertainment, medical, and architecture among others.
Regional Analysis:
North-America is dominating the Global mixed reality market with the largest market share due to rising adoption of mixed reality products in various application such as gaming & entertainment, military, or automotive industries among others and therefore is expected to grow with a highest revenue by 2022. Europe is expected to be the second largest market for mixed reality followed by Asia-Pacific region during forecast period.
Target Audience:
- Hardware OEM
- Industries
- Architecture & engineering department
- Research & consultants
- Distributors and resellers
- Government
