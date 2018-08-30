Louis Kaplan

Elsebeth was married to Dr. T.L Schoenberger M.D. for 52 years. Dr Schoenberger died in 2010.Dr. Schoenberger was a psychiatrist and former treasurer of the International Psychiatric Association. Elsebeth’s daughter Karen died in 2004.Elsebeth leaves two surviving children. Thomas Schoenberger, a noted composer, cryptographer and historical researcher, and Stephen Schoenberger, a lab researcher in the immunology field, specializing in cancer research.She also leaves behind 2 grandchildren, Wolfgang and Max.
