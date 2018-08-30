Find Best Quality Custom Machined Parts to Enhance the Performance of Your Machines

Over a period of time you need to replace the worn and torn out machine parts to enhance their functionality. At such times you need to check out for reliable machine part suppliers who can offer you the best quality meeting the specifications and standards to improve the performance of your machines. The Lion Industries is one such company that has specialised in the machining of the medium to high volume complex components suitable for a range of machines used in different sectors like agriculture, oil and gas, automotive, lawn and garden and many other domestic and worldwide markets. The company has expertise in bringing out CNC turned parts with precision engineering process so that they exactly meet the requirements of the clients as per their given specifications. The company manufacture these CNC turned parts from 10mm to 300mm in diameter suitable for different industries. They have process capability for CNC turning, drilling, milling, grinding, hot forging, heat treatment, powder coating, parts assembly, thread rolling and many more for materials carbon steel and alloys, bronze, stainless steel, copper, brass and aluminium.

The company has state of the art manufacturing unit with 36,000 manufacturing space and highly qualified and skilled engineering and production teams to bring out custom machined parts as per the clients requirement. With their technically advanced and machining process they assure superior quality products with zero defects manufactured and delivered at competitive pricing. They also have the best equipment for hot forging process, milling machines, centreless grinder, band saw, thread cutting machines, mechanical power presses to name a few along with world standard inspection equipment like digital Mitutoyo Verners, micrometer, Mitutoyo bore gages, height gage with surface plate, surface testing equipment and many more to bring out quality products as per the clients requirements. The company established in the year 1975 has surely come a long way in offering the best custom machine parts to different industries and have also achieved the ISO 9001:2015 certification that stands for their commitment and dedication towards following quality and safety procedures to bring out the machine parts.

You can contact the company to place an order for any machine parts that are designed and tuned to meet the performance requirement of the client. The company submits a quote for your product requirement and on your approval shall manufacture and deliver them to your work place.

Check out the best manufacturers for CNC Turned Parts at Lionindustries. Here we are offering them with a unique turned components & Turning parts at affordable Cost. Get more information on logon to our Website http://lionindustries.co.in/lion-industries2/

Address:

Lion Industries

B-XXIX-97, St. No. 1, Daba Road

G.T. Road

Ludhiana

Punjab

141003

INDIA

+91-161-5015556

+91-9888214005