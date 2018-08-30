EuroSciCon Conference on Biotechnology and Bioengineering 2019

EuroSciCon is happy to announce its next conference “Biotechnology and Bioengineering 2019” which is to be held on March 4-6, 2019 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The event highlights the theme ’Novel Trends and Advances in Biotechnology and Bioengineering ’. Researchers, academicians, students , scientists , doctors and industrialists all are invited to the conference to share their knowledge and experience to the participants.
Related Articles
Global Photoresists and Photoresist Ancillaries Market is Expected to Reach US$ 4.60 Bn in 2020
Photoresists are photosensitive materials that are used in photolithography and photo-patterning processes. These are used to transfer pattern from photomask onto the surface to form patterned coating when exposed to light. Based on developing type, photoresists are classified into two forms: positive tone and negative tone. Under positive tone photoresists, the portion of the photoresists […]
Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics Market: Increased Government Investment to Stimulate Market Growth, says TMR
The key factor augmenting the global industrial protective clothing fabrics market at the moment is the increasing awareness within the industrial sector in emerging economies regarding workplace safety. Asia Pacific is expected to play a particularly strong hand in the future of the global industrial protective clothing fabrics market in terms of demand and growth […]
INNOVATIVE CHOCOLATE BRAND kAAKAO IS PUSHING FOR CHANGE IN EU LEGISLATION THAT PREVENTS CALLING THEIR PRODUCT ‘CHOCOLATE’
kAAKAO has revolutionised the art of chocolate making by launching an innovative bar of chocolate sweetened with dates. It’s suitable for vegans, people with allergies, intolerances, any religious eating preferences and even for diabetics. There is 25g sugar per 100g with a low glycemic index and one 40g bar of kAAKAO contains as little naturally […]