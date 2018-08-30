Health and Wellness

Dissolve your Kidney Stones Naturally Without Surgery

Comment(0)

Dissolve your Kidney Stones Naturally Without Surgery with Lithotripsy without any cut anaesthesia.Lithotripsy is one best and safe way of treatment of Kidney stone where you do not need to be admiited for treatment. It is Life saving for patients unfit for surgery, single kidney patients etc.so book your appointment and start your treatment and get relief from pain.
Sibia Medical Centre is dedicated to care, prevention and treatment by latest patient tested methods. Sibia Medical Centre is primarily a No-Surgery Clinic dedicated to treating various diseases without surgery. What started as a small service to mankind has now turned into a wave and the clinic has treated patients from not only various parts of India but many different countries also

Contact Person:Dr S.S Sibia

Mobile No 9814034818

