Classic Cabins Offers Space-Efficient, Minimalist Mobile Cabins

Mobile cabins provide an answer to home-owners struggling with Australia’s housing problem. Classic Cabins offers comfortable and flexible mobile cabins, servicing clients with prompt delivery and connections to utility services.

[BAYSWATER, 30/08/2018] – Australia has been experiencing a ‘tiny house movement’ for the past few years. According to a 2017 report by ABC, people who join the movement have been gathering through Facebook groups since 2013.

Tiny Homes ‒ A Response to Australia’s Housing Problems

The ABC report explained that the ‘tiny house movement’ is a response to the increasing urban density and the environmental impacts of housing. More importantly, housing in Australia is increasingly expensive.

Money Magazine revealed that housing prices rose by 3.7 per cent in January 2017 and as of September 2017, the median price in Sydney sits at $995,804.

Strong Preference for Mobile Cabins

In an earlier survey in 2015, ABC found that 61 per cent of the respondents want to build tiny homes, while 20 per cent had actually built them. Of those that built tiny homes, 80 per cent were either fully or partly mobile.

Compact, Cost-Effective Mobile Cabins

Classic Cabins are a family business that specialises in cabins. They offer mobile cabins in Victoria, Melbourne, Sydney and Albury. Classic Cabins’ mobile cabins offer a comfortable, relaxed and flexible lifestyle in compact and cost-efficient living spaces.

The company’s mobile cabins are easy to set up and relocate, allowing owners of tiny homes to opt for a change of scenery or location for work. Classic Cabins offers full customer service, from the delivery to connecting the cabin to utility services.

Customers can choose to have their mobile cabins customised from a variety of design elements. Classic Cabins offers a range of cladding options like durable western red cedar weatherboard. The verandahs are at least 1.1 metres, while the actual units can be built to a width of 3.2 or 3.8 metres.

About Classic Cabins

Established in 1979, Classic Cabins has been a trusted builder of cabins and granny flats in Australia. The company aims to provide flexible and convenient living at competitive prices.

To view the company’s gallery of designs, visit https://www.classiccabins.com.au.

