Building Information Modeling Market Expected to Reach USD 15,142.7 Million Globally, by 2024 | CAGR of 18.7%

Value Market Research offers Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market research report covers the various critical aspects of the market which directly influence on the growth of the building information modeling (BIM) market over the forecast period 2018–2024. This report offers evidence-based information on drivers, market challenges and restraints, top market key players and regional as well as country analysis of the market. This report employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market and facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities, market share and trends.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the building information modeling (BIM) market includes Archidata Inc., Asite Solutions Ltd., Autodesk, Inc., Beck Technology, Ltd., Bentley Systems, Inc., Cadsoft Corporation, Dassault Systemes S.A., Nemetschek AG, Robert Mcneel & Associates and Trimble Solutions Corporation. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

Growing adoption of building information technology in the construction sector more specifically for commercial and infrastructure projects is a major factor driving the market growth. Favorable government regulations are boosting deployment of BIM in public infrastructure projects such as bridges, roads, and highway construction is further accelerating the market growth. However, the high cost of the software required for BIM and long training periods decrease the productivity of the company is anticipated to hamper the market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of building information modeling (BIM).

Market Segmentation

The broad building information modeling (BIM) market has been sub-grouped into type, vertical and end-user. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Type
Software
– Architectural Design
– Sustainability
– Structures
– MEP
– Construction
– Facilities Management
Services
– Project Management Support
– Software Support and Maintenance

By Vertical
Commercial
Residential
Educational
Healthcare
Industrial
Entertainment
Sports
Others

By End-User
Construction Managers/General Contractors
Architects
Owners
Engineers
Others

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for building information modeling (BIM) in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

