Tech

Bringing seed purity and germination capacity -Testing into the digital time age

Comment(0)

View your seed and grain samples in magnification on a screen to easily perform processes such as varietal identification or seed purity and germination capacity testing.

By being able to zoom in on your sample, you can quickly complete processes such as seed germination testing, variety identification and purity determination of a seed or grain test with e.g. wheat, barley or rye seeds. This makes it easy to identify foreign varieties, mites or fungal diseases in a sample.

TAGARNO microscopes can among other things be used for:

Pure seed definitions (PSDs)
Seed germination capacity testing
Variety identification
Purity determination

Testing the seed purity
When placing the sample under the camera and zooming in on the seeds, it is possible to rapidly spot impurities such as weed seeds and seeds of other species and easily identify for example broken seeds, soil particles or other non-seed items.

A digital microscope makes it possible to create photo documentation of the grain purity which can be shared and serve as everlasting evidence of the work.

TAGARNOs magnifiers can be used for purity determination of all kinds of seeds – for instance: Rape seeds, grass seeds, barley, wheat, rye, oats and vegetable seeds.

Germination capacity testing

When zooming in on the dyed seeds using a digital microscope, seeing the shape and the color of the seed germ very clearly will help carry out the germination capacity testing process. When placing the seeds under the camera, zooming in and opening up the seed, it is possible to examine the germ and check the germination capacity.

Having the seeds magnified on a monitor, also makes it easy to evaluate and discuss the seed germination capacity with colleagues.

Providing a FULL HD quality image on screen, a digital microscope allows you to see the shape of the germ very clearly. With a TAGARNO magnifier solution, your work becomes less straining and more efficient.

A digital microscope is suitable for control of the seed germination capacity in all sorts of seeds, for instance wheat, rye and triticale.

Related Articles
Tech

Encounter Windows Backup & Restore Issues? MiniTool Gives the Solutions!

TORONTO, June 25, 2018 (WebNews) — MiniTool Solution Ltd., professional computer software company, gives users many solutions to computer backup and restore issues, especially its free backup software – MiniTool ShadowMaker, helping backup and restore system effectively. Recently many users send emails to the MiniTool support team, saying they are plagued with many common backup […]
Tech

Borehole Equipment Market: Increase In Government Expenditure On Infrastructure

​Borehole equipment are special-purpose machines, particularly used for mud drilling and drill hole enlarging in several applications such as mining, oil & gas, water tube well drilling, and infrastructure. These are self-propelled as well as stationary machines and have a drilling rig installed over a truck, tracked vehicle, or structure. Borehole equipment plays a key […]
Tech

Marimbula Appoints FruitBowl Digital To Handle Digital Duties

editor

Account won following a multi-agency pitch. Marimbula, a gourmet syrup brand with a range of exotic Indian and International flavors handed its digital mandates to FruitBowl Digital following a multi-agency pitch. Speaking on the win, Faisal Amin, one of the Co-Founders at FruitBowl Digital, said, “We are delighted and thrilled to partner with Marimbula. In […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *