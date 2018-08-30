Entertainment

“BAYAR”- Situation of Folk Artist in Modern Era

Comment(0)

New Delhi: ‘Bayar’ drama was staged in the LTG Auditorium, Mandi House, by Alif Theater, which was directed by Raunak Khan. Prior to this, he has successfully directed the Khoj- bin, hawalat, Khuda Hafiz, etc. The drama was also associated with ‘Piya Bharpiya’ and staged the play in countries such as China, Australia, and Taiwan.

About the play
“Bayar” wind| Bayar is a reality of a troupe of singers and dancers. A story of a troupe who’s emotionally attached to the Folk and traditional forms. Emotional because they have nothing else apart from emotions and relations. Perhaps, that’s why the troupe is the only solace for all of them. The members don’t know anything more than dancing and singing, as they have neither taught nor learned anything else. They had no clue about the storm the troupe and the Folk forms were to go through.

When this Dance group goes to a village and plans to be here for a few days to be able to perform at few neighboring villages as well. Bala is a young boy from the village who has a passion for singing & dancing. Bala gets closer to the troupe during this time, but Bala’s father Girodhar Mishra was dead against Singing & dancing. Bala often used to get beaten up for singing & dancing. Bala elopes with the troupe as he got fade up with the regular abuses. Then he starts with the gipsy life of a musical troupe.

Major role are played by Nehapal Gautam, Manoj Pandit, DivyanShu Singh, Abhimanyu, Akash Singh, Rama Sharma, Manisha, Mehiran Shaba, Salim, Mohit, Deepak, Ravi, Priyesh etc. and made the drama live with their strong acting. Lighting management and music were excellent. Through the folklore, the sweetness of Bhojpuri language was also felt.

About the director
Raunak khan as an actor doing freelane theatre has done Diploma in acting from Sri Ram centre for performing art. Also working in Kingdom of Dreams project Zangoora. He performed around globe like China, Australia, Taiwan Europe He directed plays like khuda hafiz, khoj bihan ki, hawalat, etc.

Related Articles
Entertainment

Positivity Can Save Your Life, Woman Proves by Overcoming Battle against Rare Cancer

A cancer diagnosis is difficult for anyone to receive, and Donna Moore’s prognosis was not optimistic. San Antonio, TX, USA, June 15, 2018 — “I was told from the beginning that most people’s bodies can’t handle the treatment, let alone withstand the cancer,” Moore recounts. In 2010, she was diagnosed with Adenosarcoma, a rare type […]
Entertainment

Family-Friendly Winter Festivities Launched at Sands Resorts Cotai Strip Macao

editor

(Macao, Dec. 9, 2016) – Christmas has officially arrived at Sands Resorts Cotai Strip Macao with the unveiling of The Venetian® Macao’s 2016 Christmas 3D light and sound spectacular. Held at The Venetian Macao’s lagoon area, the launch event saw guests and visitors eager to catch a glimpse of the stunning light and sound show, […]
Entertainment

Learn How To Review Music Online

editor

The web started to alter the music business in the late nineties, with the development of the mp3 record organize which saw a colossal uprising in copyrighted material being accessible uninhibitedly to download on the web. At that point came the improvement of Napster, a distributed programming application planned deliberately to share this material. Obviously, […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *