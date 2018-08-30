Uncategorized

ACC at the forefront of flood relief and rehabilitation in Kerala

Kochi, August 30, 2018: Amidst the recent unprecedented rains and floods which ravaged many parts of Kerala and resulted in massive destruction of lives, homes, schools, hospitals, and civic infrastructure, ACC Limited, one of India’s leading producers of cement and ready-mix concrete immediately stepped in with resources, manpower and logistical support to provide on-ground relief and rehabilitation to assist people and local authorities in the flood impacted regions of Kerala.

Along with contributions by ACC Trust, ACC employees immediately donated one day’s salary to the humanitarian effort. Apart from financial aid, the leadership has leveraged the company’s resources to support relief and rehabilitation, while also collaborating and mobilizing its channel partners to help in these efforts.

Commenting on the situation, Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director & CEO, ACC Limited said, “We salute the spirit of the people of Kerala for their resilience, courage and sheer determination as they face one of the most daunting times. ACC is making every effort to contribute to the relief and rehabilitation of the State. But going far beyond financial contribution, teams of ACC employees are on ground in Kerala, ensuring that we use the company’s resources to provide immediate relief in the form of food, water, clothing and more to impacted people. Teams of plumbers, electricians, cleaners and masons from our plant in Madukkarai are in Kerala to provide essential services to help people move back into their homes. I am proud of our family of Dealers and CFAs who are working shoulder to shoulder with us shoulder to shoulder to create a massive relief and rehabilitation effort, with impact and scale. We will continue to support the people of Kerala in the coming days.”

