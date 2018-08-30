Education

ACAD Corp. is thrilled to Introduce Employee Empowerment to Enhance the Skills of the Employees

Giza, Egypt Aug’18: ACAD Corp. offers a comprehensive range of courses to help individuals easily master any subject and achieve their educational goals. Taking a step further, they are now providing employee empowerment for the business professionals to tackle crucial situations with ease.

ACAD Corp. is committed to offering a better way to learn the diverse range of training courses including advanced HR courses in Egypt, technical, and management courses under the guidance of expert faculties. The company focuses on every prospect of career development of the individuals to help them attain expertise in their working field. These days, employee motivation is becoming more important in the workplace, as the happier and more professional an employee is, the better are the results delivered to the company.

It is quite difficult to maintain the right balance between a confident and motivated workforce but with the expert guidance of ACAD Corp. in employee empowerment, you can give your employees a certain degree of autonomy and responsibility for decision-making to enhance their performance in the organization. This eventually results in an increase in productivity, a greater degree of employee commitment to achieve company goals, and much more.

With the employee empowerment by ACAD Corp., working professionals will be able to become a better version of themselves and improve their effectiveness in their role. So, if you want to maintain the right balance in your organization, Call (+2) 37482430 and enroll now!

About the Company:

Arab Consulting And Development Corporation – ACAD Corp. is the leading provider of training programs and consulting services for HR, project management, sales, marketing, leadership, management and more in the MENA region.

Contact Information:
27 Al Ahrar Street,
Giza, Egypt
Phone Number – (+2) 37482430 | (+2) 37620112 | (+2) 37611293
Fax Number – (+2) 37611294 | (+2) 33026570
Company Email ID – acad@acadegypt.com | info@acadegypt.org
Website: http://www.acadegypt.com/

