United States Veno-Venous ECMO System Market Growth Rate Analysis, Future Projections and Demand Analysis till 2025

United States Veno-Venous ECMO System Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the upcoming years. Veno-venous ECMO (vv-ECMO) is a highly invasive method for organ support. It can supply sufficient pulmonary support when gas exchange is severely compromised and presents an ultimate option in problematic cases. Veno-venous ECMO is used to provide hemodynamic support and facilitate gaseous exchange in patients with cardiac or respiratory failure. Also, it is used in specific cases such as cardiogenic shock. VV ECMO is typically used for respiratory failure.

The factors that play an important role in the growth of United States Veno-venous ECMO system market are rising incidence of lung cancer, increasing number of patients suffering from respiratory failure and cardiopulmonary disease, technological advancements in veno-venous ECMO system, and presence of large number of veno-venous ECMO system centers in United States. Other factors include growing awareness towards veno-venous ECMO system and government initiatives are driving the market growth of veno-venous ECMO system industry.

However, high cost of equipment, risk of complications, and presence of conventional techniques are likely to negatively impact the growth of veno-venous ECMO system industry. The market is widely analyzed based on different regional factors such as gross domestic product (GDP), demographics, acceptance, inflation rate, and others.

United States veno-venous ECMO system market is categorized based on product, applications, and geography. Based on product, the United States veno-venous ECMO system industry is classified as mobile ECMO and desktop ECMO. Based on applications, the market is classified as pediatric, neonatal and adult.

Top Key Players Analysis covered in Veno-Venous ECMO System Market Report

  • Medtronic
  • Maquet Holding
  • Sorin Group
  • Xenios AG
  • ALung Technologies

 

Segmentation on the basis of Product Types,

  • Desktop ECMO
  • Mobile ECMO

 

Segmentation on the basis of Applications,

  • Neonatal
  • Pediatric
  • Adult

 

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

  • The West
  • Southwest
  • The Middle Atlantic
  • New England
  • The South
  • The Midwest

 

