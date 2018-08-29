Schneider Servo Drive | Servo Motor | AC Servo Motor | Data Trace Automation

Business

Data Trace Automation offers wide range of Schneider Servo Drive in Chennai. We supply complete range of Schneider Servo Motor, AC Servo Motor , Schneider Servo Drive Lexium 28 Series in Chennai with best prices compare to Schneider Authorised Distributors, Dealers in Chennai.
Schneider Lexium 28 Series & Motors:-
Servo drives and servo motors from 0.05 to 4.5 kW
Achieve benchmark performance
while increasing profitability
Lexium 28 and Lexium BCH2,
the optimized servo bundle for motion control solutions
> Cost effective
> Energy efficient
> Embedded safety
Schneider Lexium 23 Series & Motors:-
Servo drives and servo motors from 100 W to 7.5 kW nominal power.
Schneider Lexium 32 Series & Motors:-
Servo drives and servo motors from 0.15 to 11 kW
Applications for industrial machines
The Lexium 32 servo drive incorporates functions which are suitable for the most
common applications, including:
Printing: cutting, machines with position control, etc.
Packaging and wrapping: cutting to length, rotary knife, bottling, capsuling,
labelling, etc.
Textiles: winding, spinning, weaving, embroidery, etc.
Handling: conveying, palletization, warehousing, pick and place, etc.
Transfer machines (gantry cranes, hoists), etc.
Clamping, “on the fly” cutting operations (flying shear, printing, marking), etc.

