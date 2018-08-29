Tech

Robert Miller Congratulates Future Electronics Team on Distribution Agreement with Alium Batteries

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) August 29, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is very pleased to announce that they have signed a new Global Distribution Agreement with Alium Batteries.

As the world’s leading designer and manufacturer of advanced batteries, Alium develops higher performing and critically reliable rechargeable batteries for wearable electronics, medical, portable electronics and industrial applications.

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the Future Electronics team on the successful completion of the distribution agreement.

Customers of Future Electronics can now choose from the complete line of quality Alium batteries that meet today’s demands for higher performance, higher energy density, increased safety, lighter weight and longer cycle life.

Robert Miller founded Future Electronics in 1968, which ranks third in component sales worldwide and is the only component distributor with a globally integrated worldwide IT infrastructure.

For more information and to order from the full range of Alium products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon
Director, Corporate Communications
FUTURE ELECTRONICS
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)
Fax: 514-630-2671
martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

