Health and Wellness

Pediatric Cardiology 2019

Comment(0)

Lexis Conferences Welcomes you all the participants around the globe to attend World Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiothoracic Surgery Congress going to be held on Aug 28-29, 2019 in Dubai with the theme: Development and Compatibility towards Equal Care for Children with Cardiac Problems. On behalf of management, we are delighted to welcomes all the eminent researchers, students and delegates to take part in this upcoming conference to witness the fruitful discussions on latest research work in the field of Pediatrics and Child healthcare.
The aim of Pediatric Cardiology 2019 is to bring together all professionals involved in the care of children’s heart disease and congenital heart disease of all ages, from the fetus to the aged. The Congress will provide a unique opportunity to meet the leaders of specialties worldwide; to learn about the latest innovations and the results of procedures; and to contribute to the discussions, debates and plenary sessions with renowned speakers.
Accordingly, the scientific session is carefully planned to address all interests and expertise with concentration streams on Pediatric Cardiology, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Interventional & Diagnostic Cardiac Catheterization, anaesthesia, Pediatric Heart Transplantation, intensive care, Cardiovascular Risk Factors, Pediatric Cardiac Nanomedicine, Myocarditis and Cardiomyopathies, Pharmacology of Antiarrhythmic Drugs, Cardiac nursing and Cardiovascular Imaging-MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine.

Related Articles
Health and Wellness

Bone Graft Substitute Market Global Size; by type autograft, demineralized bone matrix, etc. by 2027

Exclusive Overview by MarketResearchFuture.com of Global Bone Graft Substitute Market Research Report 2018 to 2027, with respect to region specific market growth and competitive analysis on the basis of major players present in the market. Avail Premium Sample copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1195 Global Bone Graft Substitute Market– Overview Global Bone Graft Substitute Market is expected to […]
Health and Wellness

Cataract Treatment in Dubai

editor

Cataract is a cloudiness which appears in the lens of an eye and causes decrease in vision. As you know lens of the eye helps us to focus on things and cataract makes it difficult. Cataract generally develops slowly and it can occur in one or both eyes. There are no other known ways to […]
Health and Wellness

Cord Blood Banking Services Market Shares Analysis, Key Development Strategies and Forecasts Till 2023

The umbilical cord blood is a rich source of stem cells and can treat more than 80 genetic diseases. The stem cells also can treat long-lasting diseases such as diabetes, cancer, immune diseases, and blood diseases. Even though a small amount of cord blood can be collected from a single umbilical cord, it comprises a […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *