Sports

MultiFit’s Sally Jones successfully completes world’s toughest race – Ironman in Sweden

Comment(0)

18th August 2018 marked a very important day for MultiFit, India’s largest functional fitness studio Brand. It is with great pride that MultiFit announces that Sally Jones, Co-Founder, COO and Head Coach, MultiFit, as well as, Chetanya Velhal, Ironman Coach, MultiFit, completed the world’s toughest race – the Ironman Challenge in Kalmar Sweden on this day. Typically comprising of a 2.4-mile (3.86 km) swim, a 112-mile (180.25 km) bicycle ride and a marathon 26.22-mile (42.20 km) run, raced in that order and without a break, the Ironman Challenge has an average limited time of 17 hours to complete the race. Clocking 14 hrs 21 minutes and 29 seconds, Sally Jones completed the challenge in a commendable time.
Having completed the championship, IronMan Sally Jones, Co- Founder, MultiFit said, “Ironman is a longstanding dream come through. Being a sports enthusiast and an athlete right from my schooling days I have a natural affinity for any form of fitness and sport but taking the Ironman Challenge was another level. In fact just a couple of years ago when someone suggested that I take the challenge I literally laughed at them and asked them if they were crazy. But then over the last couple of years I have been actively involved in promoting the culture of fitness, something I feel really passionately about and I thought that to be more effective and inspirational at that I would need to lead by example. What better way than to take the Ironman Challenge.”
“Once I made up my mind my husband and business partner, Samir Kapoor, left no stone unturned to make this happen. I am very lucky and humbled by the immense support from not just my friends and family back in the UK but also from the entire MultiFit family and all my friends in Pune, where I currently stay and train,” added Sally Jones.
A BTec degree in Sports and Exercise, Sally started her sporting journey by playing for Greater Manchester Netball Team starting at the age of 15. She is a certified L3 Personal Trainer and has dedicated the last few years of her life to helping create, through MultiFit, an ecosystem of fitness awareness and build the culture of Functional Fitness, which she believes is the healthiest way to workout.

Related Articles
Sports

Get the Best Snorkeling Gear Online at EuropeanOutdoors.com

Middletown, NY – 06/12/18 – European Outdoors is the leading online source for the best snorkeling gear. It has a huge variety of different types of snorkeling gear available, which will help you have an amazingly fun time in the water. If you are a first time snorkeler then make sure you get all the […]
Sports

TIME TO BE A POKERLION KING

04th August,2018,Kolkata,West Bengal, India: Take online poker with you everywhere you go! Now you can use your phone or tablet to play for real money with PokerLion.com, India’s most popular online poker site. Join players all over India to play Texas Hold’em Poker,Omaha poker and many other Poker games. It’s safe, secure and there are […]
Sports

Indian Couple off to Russia for their 10th FIFA World Cup

The biggest sporting event in the world, FIFA World Cup Russia 2018, will have fans coming to Russia from all over the world. Football has all kinds of fans in every part of the world and these fans have a great passion for the game. In India where cricket is a religion and cricketers are […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *