Manufacturing medicines and medical devices in India can pave way for Cure in India

The Lok Nayak Hospital – one of the centrally located government hospitals in New Delhi — has run out of third-line treatment for HIV this week. Restoring supply will take about three to four days. The state needs about 10,000 doses of the third line combination drug Raltegravir + Darunavir + Ritonavir every month. These are centrally procured for the entire country by the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO). The supply issues occurred due to problems in finalizing the tender.