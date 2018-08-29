Business

Largest Mack Truck Dealership in Nation Aligns with Flying V Group

East Texas Mack is the Nation’s largest Mack Truck dealer and has selected Flying V Group to be its digital marketing and advertising partner.

Irvine, CA, Aug 29, 2018 — Located in Longview, Texas, East Texas Mack has been named National Distributor of the year three times (2000, 2008, and 2013) and Mack Truck Dealer of the Year twice (2013 and 2014). East Texas Mack has been serving the state of Texas and the United States for 40 years and is a leader in customer satisfaction.

Flying V Group will be responsible for building a state-of-the-art web presence for the dealership that includes aggressive search engine optimization, pay-per-click advertising, and social media marketing campaigns.

When asked what this means for Flying V Group, Partner Robb Fahrion commented, “East Texas Mack is an ideal customer for Flying V Group. They are a nationwide company that has been around for a long time and understands how valuable and effective digital marketing strategies can be. We are excited to work with their group and show that Flying V Group has the capability to service clients outside of just the Southern California area.”

Flying V Group adds East Texas Mack to its growing list of clientele that includes names like American Airlines, Lyft, TruStar Energy, and more.

About Flying V Group:
For more information on Flying V Group and its services, call (949) 940-8884 or visit www.flyingvgroup.com. Flying V Group is headquartered in Irvine, CA and is a full service digital marketing agency that specializes in website design, search engine optimization, pay-per-click advertising, and social media management.

Contact:
Preston O’Connell
Flying V Group
34 Executive Park, #260
Irvine, CA 92614
949-940-8884
info@flyingvgroup.com

