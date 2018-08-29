Business

Largest Mack Truck Dealership in Nation Aligns with Flying V Group

Comment(0)

Irvine, CA, Aug 29, 2018 — Located in Longview, Texas, East Texas Mack has been named National Distributor of the year three times (2000, 2008, and 2013) and Mack Truck Dealer of the Year twice (2013 and 2014). East Texas Mack has been serving the state of Texas and the United States for 40 years and is a leader in customer satisfaction.

Flying V Group will be responsible for building a state-of-the-art web presence for the dealership that includes aggressive search engine optimization, pay-per-click advertising, and social media marketing campaigns.

When asked what this means for Flying V Group, Partner Robb Fahrion commented, “East Texas Mack is an ideal customer for Flying V Group. They are a nationwide company that has been around for a long time and understands how valuable and effective digital marketing strategies can be. We are excited to work with their group and show that Flying V Group has the capability to service clients outside of just the Southern California area.”

Flying V Group adds East Texas Mack to its growing list of clientele that includes names like American Airlines, Lyft, TruStar Energy, and more.

About Flying V Group:
For more information on Flying V Group and its services, call (949) 940-8884 or visit www.flyingvgroup.com. Flying V Group is headquartered in Irvine, CA and is a full service digital marketing agency that specializes in website design, search engine optimization, pay-per-click advertising, and social media management.

Contact:
Preston O’Connell
Flying V Group
34 Executive Park, #260
Irvine, CA 92614
949-940-8884
info@flyingvgroup.com

Home

Related Articles
Business

Global High-speed Taplet Press Market Key Players, CAGR(%), Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2022

The market research intelligence report on title Global High-speed Taplet PressMarket provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The High-speed Taplet Press industry report provides necessary and auxiliary data which is represented in pie-charts, tables, systematic overview, and product diagrams. The High-speed Taplet Press […]
Business

Transparent Caching Market Prognosticated To Perceive Accruals With 34% of CAGR; MRFR Unleashes Industry Insights Up To 2023

Market Highlights: The term transparent caching refers to storing objects in a group for quick access. When a user demands the content, the content is delivered from the nearest cache instead of being directed from the origin or source of the content. By deploying cache technique, content delivery takes less time and helps in obtaining […]
Business

Differio Offers the Trends No One Else Has

editor

It’s a fact that men are looking for stylish clothes. Today, menswear is growing faster than ever before because men want to look good in the clothes they wear. Unlike a few years ago, they don’t mind spending the money on trendier designs. Nowadays, every man wants to have eye-catching style, which this is the […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *