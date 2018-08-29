Business

Inauguration of New Building of Pune Chapter of ICSI

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) Pune chapter’s new office was inaugurated on Sunday, 26th August 2018at the hands of CS Makarand Lele, President ICSI. The new office is located at Shreyas Apartments Condominium, Sr. No. 50, Hissa No 5&6, Near Gananjay Society, D.P. Road, Kothrud, Pune.

This three-storey office has been set up for ICSI members and students in6750 sq. ft. which also includes library, conference hall and class room for students.
Speaking on the occasion, CS Makarand Lele, President, ICSI congratulated the team of Pune Chapter for the new premises which was pending for more than 10 years and explained Council’s vision about CS profession to the delegates present on this occasion.

CS Omkar V Deosthale , Chairman, Pune Chapter appraised the members about the need for new premises for Pune considering the growth of profession and expressed gratitude towards all stakeholders involved in the project for acquiring new premises.
At this event, CS Ahalada V. Rao, Vice President ICSI, CS Omkar Deosthale- Chairman, Pune Chapter, CS Ashish Doshi, Central Council member ICSI, CS C. Ramasubramaniam, Central Council Member, ICSI and Mr. B Pradhan, Director (Infrastructure) were also present.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is a premier professional body set up under an Act of Parliament, i.e., Company Secretaries Act, 1980, for the regulation and development of the profession of Company Secretaries in India. It functions under the jurisdiction of Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. The Institute, being a pro-active body, focuses on best and top-quality education to students of Company Secretaries Course and best quality set standards for CS members. The institute has over 55,000 members and about 3 lakh students on its roll.

