Iconic collection gets a feminine makeover

Following the success of the past few years with the introduction of the Scafograf 300 and Scafograf GMT, Eberhard & Co. is now expanding the collection with a more feminine version, a new model dedicated to the sporty, dynamic and sophisticated woman.

Animated by an automatic movement in a 38 mm steel case with a polished, satin finish, the new Scafograf 100 retains some of the features of the historic collection of diving models combined with more feminine elements. The ceramic 3D bezel has a faceted finish with relief effect, in a white or chocolate colour matching the two mother-of-pearl dial versions on which luminescent applied markers stand out.

The steel caseback is screw-tightened and customised with the engraving of a stylised starfish, a historical design that the Maison already used in the 1950s. The model is water resistant down to a depth of 100metres and comes with a white or chocolate integrated rubber strap or a steel Chassis® bracelet.

The Scafograf 100 is being introduced as an unprecedented, all-female product, dedicated to the strength and multifaceted personality of contemporary women.

Scafograf 100 Technical Specifications:

Reference: 41039

Movement: calibre EB.ETA 2824
Mechanical, automatic winding, date at 3 o’clock. Central seconds hand

Case: steel, with satin and polished finishing

Diameter of the case: 38.00 mm

Thickness of the case: 10.65 mm

Caseback: steel, screwed, personalised with an engraved starfish, historical symbol from the 50s

Bezel: fixed, with a ceramic insert and tridimensional decorations in relief, white or “chocolate”.

Water-resistant: 100 m,

Crown: in steel, screw-in, water-resistant, personalised with the “E” in relief Crown-guard.

Glass: sapphire, convex, with an anti-reflective treatment on the inner surface

Dials: in mother-of-pearl, white or “chocolate”, with applied, luminescent indices. Luminescent hands. Central seconds hand and name of the model in white or chocolate.

Hands: Hours and minutes hands, “baton-type”, squelettes, with luminescence.

Strap: integrated rubber strap, in white or “chocolate”, personalised with the “E” shield, emblem of the Maison. The inside is characterised by small shields in relief that allow good transpiration. Buckle personalised E&C.

Bracelet: Chassis® in steel with satin and polished finishing. Central dual deployment clasp.

