Head and Neck Cancer Market Innovative Treatments, Key Methodologies, Top Players Success Milestones and Forecasts to 2023

Head and Neck Cancer Market 2018 Profiting Today From Tomorrow’s Top Players to watch B Science SA, AbbVie Inc., Acceleron Pharma, Inc., AdDent Inc., ASAHI Roentgen, Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc., Bayer AG, Boston Biomedical, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Carestream, Fujifilm Holdings, GE Healthcare, Identafi, Koninklijke Philips N.V., NeuSoft, Shimadzu Corporation, Varian Medical Systems, Xoran, and others

Head and Neck Cancer Market Just Hit 63,030 Cases In USA Alone Could Rise at 50% In Next Four Years in Reports

Head and neck cancers are site-specific, which includes oral cavity, pharynx, larynx, paranasal sinuses and nasal cavity, and salivary glands. The consumption of alcohol and tobacco are the two most common risk factors for head and neck cancers.

A number of factors such as the increasing prevalence of head and neck cancers, growing geriatric population, huge research funding in oncology, unmet medical needs, rising competition among market players, improving regulatory framework, aging population, and increasing government assistance, are a few factors propelling the growth of the global ophthalmic drugs market. According to the 2014 statistics suggested by the World Health Organization (WHO), the annual incidence rate of head and neck cancer is more than 550,000 cases with nearly 300,000 deaths each year, worldwide.

However, the high cost associated with treatment approach, side effects of available treatment options, lack of healthcare coverage, and poor healthcare system in low- and middle-income countries may hamper the growth of the market. It is estimated that the head and neck cancer market is expected to grow at a CAGR 9.5% during the forecast period of 2017–2023.

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5798

Regional Analysis:

The Americas dominates the head and neck cancer market owing to the presence of patient population, rising prevalence of head and neck cancer, well-developed technology, high healthcare expenditure, and the presence of the leading market players. The head and neck cancer account for nearly 3% of all the cancers in the United States. In 2017, around 63,030 people developed head and neck cancer.

Europe holds the second position in the head and neck cancer market. It is expected that the research and development expenditure provided by the government and private associations, increasing competition among marketers, rising healthcare expenditure, and amendments in reimbursement policies in healthcare are likely to drive the European head and neck cancer market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing head and neck cancer market owing to a huge patient pool, increasing demand, and development of the healthcare technology.

The Middle East and Africa holds the lowest share of the global head and neck cancer market due to low development, lack of technical knowledge, and poor medical facilities.

Key players of Global Head and Neck Cancer Market:

AB Science SA, AbbVie Inc., Acceleron Pharma, Inc., AdDent Inc., ASAHI Roentgen, Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc., Bayer AG, Boston Biomedical, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Carestream, Fujifilm Holdings, GE Healthcare, Identafi, Koninklijke Philips N.V., NeuSoft, Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, Varian Medical Systems, Xoran, and others.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/head-neck-cancer-market

Segments:

The global head and neck cancer market is segmented on the basis of type of head and neck cancer, diagnosis, treatment type, and end-user. On the basis of type of head and neck cancer, the market is classified as laryngeal cancer, pharyngeal cancer, salivary gland cancer, lip and oral cavity cancer, nasopharyngeal cancer, and others. On the basis of diagnosis, the market is classified as bioscopy screening tests, blood tests, dental diagnosis, imaging, and endoscopy. The bioscopy screening tests are further classified as incisional biopsy, fine needle aspiration biopsy, and HPV testing. The blood tests are further classified as total cell count tests, liver function tests, and EBV antibody measurement. The dental diagnosis is further classified as fluorescence visualization, toluidine blue dye-based method, acetic acid rinse method, and brush biopsy. The imaging is further classified as PET/CT, MRI, X-ray, and Barium Swallow test. The endoscopy is further classified as pharyngoscopy, laryngoscopy, and others. On the basis of treatment type, the market is classified as chemotherapy, surgery, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, and others. The radiation therapy is further classified as external beam radiation and internal radiation therapy. On the basis of the end-user, the market is classified as hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

BRIEF TOC:

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

…CONTINUED

AVAIL AMAZING DISCOUNT ON REPORT https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/5798

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: salesteam@marketresearchfuture.com